'Nupur Sharma Cooperating': Delhi Police Sources After Court's Criticism

There were meetings regarding the case the entire day, sources said.

After the Supreme Court today pulled up the Delhi Police for its handling of the case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and slammed her for igniting tension with her comments on Prophet Muhammad, police sources said Ms Sharma is cooperating with the investigation. Even though the cops stay mum on her arrest, there were meetings regarding the case the entire day, sources said.

Nupur Sharma was served notice about two weeks ago for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments after a case was filed against her, police said. Her statement was recorded on June 18 but no new notice for questioning has been issued yet. Cops say they will serve notice when required.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Malhotra said a notice under section 41A CrPC (notice of appearance before police officer) was served on Ms Sharma on June 18 and her statement was recorded as per the law, news agency PTI reported.

The top court had while hearing the case slammed the Delhi police. "What has Delhi police done? Don't make us open our mouth. What was the TV debate about? Only to fan an agenda? Why did they choose a sub-judice topic? What if she is the spokesperson of a party? She thinks she has back-up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land?" the Supreme Court asked.

The court also pointed to selective action in similar cases.

"...When you file FIRs (First Information Reports) against others they are immediately arrested but when it's against you nobody has dared to touch you," Justice Surya Kant said. A Mumbai Police team that came to Delhi to question Ms Sharma on June 17 couldn't find her and she had become untraceable.

The court was hearing a plea by Ms Sharma to transfer all FIRs filed against her to Delhi.