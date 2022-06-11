"Situation Under Control," Senior UP Cop On Violence Over Prophet Remark

Prophet Remarks Row: Arrests are being made based on the video footage sourced from the protest sites.

More than 200 people have been arrested across Uttar Pradesh over violence in connection with recent remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad. Speaking to NDTV, senior UP cop Prashant Kumar said that strict action is being taken against those responsible for creating law and order problems in the state. "Situation is under control. We are taking strict action against those responsible for violence," he said.

Mr Kumar, who is the ADG (law and order) in the Uttar Pradesh police, said that violence was reported from just one place today and it was swiftly resolved. A few people in three to four districts had gathered in mobs which the local police quickly dispersed by taking immediate action, he said.

There was some violence in Prayagraj which has been contained today. "230 people have been arrested so far in relation to that incident. 11 cases have been filed in seven districts; all cases have been filed for serious offences," he added.

The police will take strict action against all the people or groups who have "dared to disturb peace and harmony", including charging them under the Gangster Act, seizing their properties, and ensuring they pay for damages caused to private and public property so that such incidents are not repeated, Mr Kumar added.

He said the National Security Act will also be invoked against those who were leading mobs in the violence.

On plans to reach out to community leaders, Mr Kumar said the strategy is to have continuous dialogues and resolve things through such engagement. "We reached out to several religious leaders who cooperated with us but there are a few elements everywhere who want the law and order situation to crumble. We will take strict action against them," he said.

The police are monitoring social media very closely to prevent any rumour or false information from being circulated which can flare up people even more. "It's a clear policy of the state government to not discriminate between people based on religious prejudices. We won't let societal harmony break down, and take swift action against those who try to incite violence and spread hatred," he said.

Till early afternoon, sixty-eight people were arrested from Prayagraj, while 50 people were taken into police custody in Hathras. Forty-eight people were picked up from Saharanpur, followed by Ambedkarnagar (28 arrests), Moradabad (25 arrests) and eight arrests in Ferozabad.

The arrests, police said, are being made based on the video footage sourced from the protest sites.

"We have identified people based who were part of the protests and arrested them. Protests were held in these places despite the administration's appeal for calm," Prashant Kumar told NDTV.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office said that officials have been given liberty and clear instructions to take stringent action against "anti-social elements".