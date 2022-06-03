'Promoting Rape Culture': Ads Of Body Spray Layer'r Shot Criticised On Twitter

The ads are being broadcast on Sony Liv during the first Test match between England vs New Zealand.

Two advertisements for the body spray Layer'r Shot have come under fire with social media users today saying that it "promotes rape".

One of the ad features four men at a store having a conversation. When they spot the last remaining bottle of the Layer'r perfume, they discuss who will take the "shot" since there are four of them and just one of it. But during this conversation, instead of the body spray, a woman is shown in the ad. The woman even turns back, angry at the four men as she thinks they are talking about her.

How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts? Second ad with such disgusting content from Shot.@monikamanchandapic.twitter.com/hMEaJZcdmR — Rishita💝 (@RishitaPrusty_) June 3, 2022

The second ad starts with a couple in a bedroom. Four of the guy's friends enter the room and ask a crude question to the girl. The ad then reveals that the friends were just asking if they can use the shot perfume kept in the room.

Can't find the ad online but here it is, apparently being played during the match. I didn't see it till @hitchwriter showed it to me



Who are the people making these ads really? pic.twitter.com/zhXEaMqR3Q — Permanently Exhausted Pigeon (@monikamanchanda) June 3, 2022

Several users on Twitter have called out the brand for being creepy and promoting rape.

"How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts?," wrote one user.

"Whoever ideated, wrote, produced, acted in and approved the new Layer'r Shot ads, shame on each one of you," wrote another Twitter user.

"@layerr_shot pull these ads. They perpetuate rape culture. Sony Liv pls stop broadcasting these #Layershot ads," another Twitter user said.

Another user wrote, "There have to be some regulations for ads man. That Shot deo ad is nothing short of disgusting actually. Even though I knew it was an ad and it wouldn't happen. The fear for a second I felt was real. Imagine making an ad on the fears of millions of women,"

There have to be some regulations for ads man. That Shot deo ad is nothing short of disgusting actually. Even though I knew it was an ad and it wouldn't happen. The fear for a second I felt was real. Imagine making an ad on the fears of millions of women! WTF! — Permanently Exhausted Pigeon (@monikamanchanda) June 3, 2022

The Ad of Layer Shot on @SonyLIV should be banned. What a creepy ad & promoting rape. — Kunnal (@iamnowayfunnyy) June 3, 2022

