"Promotes Secessionist Sentiments": N Sitharaman Slams DMK Amid Rupee Row

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today hit back at Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK over its move to replace the rupee symbol with the Tamil letter (Ru), declaring that it "promotes secessionist sentiments". "Tamil Nadu govt's move to replace rupee symbol signals a dangerous mindset that weakens Indian unity," Ms Sitharaman said.



The state had replaced the rupee symbol (Re) in promotional material for the 2025/26 state budget which will be presented Friday morning, making a point amid the blazing row over the language policy.

Since morning, it had drawn massive political backlash from the BJP.

State BJP chief K Annamalai, pointing out that rupee symbol accepted by the nation has been drawn dram by the son of a former DMK MLA, tagged the state's ruling party "Stupid".

"The DMK Government's State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee Symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency. Thiru Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA. How stupid can you become, Thiru @mkstalin?" he posted on X, formerly Twitter.