Prohibitory Orders Imposed In East Delhi Ahead Of Farmers March Today

The order will be in force until October 8, say senior police official. (Representational)

The city police on Monday imposed week-long prohibitory orders in east Delhi, anticipating law and order problems as thousands of Bhartiya Kisan Union protesters are on a march from Haridwar to reach the national capital today.

The order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, issued by deputy commissioner of police (East) Pankaj Singh, would be in force until October 8.

It covers Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits.

The order prohibits assembly of five or more people and holding of any public meeting. It also prohibits the usage of any amplifier, loudspeaker, and similar instruments.

According to the order, the police have received information that BKU president Rakesh Tikait alongwith a large number of protestors is on a march -- Kisan Kranti yatra -- from Haridwar to Kisan Ghat in New Delhi.

The march will pass through Ghaziabad (in Uttar Pradesh) and will proceed via Preet Vihar and Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi tomorrow, the order said.

"A large number of protesters are likely to come in Delhi from bordering areas of east district. This may create law and order situation and may disturb the peace and tranquillity and endanger human life or property in the area of east district," he added.

The protesters are proceeding towards Delhi alongwith hundreds of tractor-trolleys and private vehicles, according to the order.

They may also be carrying sticks/lathis/cans and possibility of them turning unruly cannot be ruled out on slightest provocation, it said.

"The yatra, thus has potential of disruption of traffic and creating law and order problems. Hence, it is essential to maintain law and order and peace in the national capital territory of Delhi with intent to avoid any inconvenience to general public," said the order.

The protestors are marching towards the national capital with their several demands including farm loan-waiver.

Section 144 of the CrPC of 1973 empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four people in an area.