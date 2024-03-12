Programmes Being Inaugurated By Centre Were Started By Me: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Tuesday that all the programmes that are being inaugurated by them (the Centre) were started by her.

"When Anandpur Sahib completed 300 years of existence, I was the rail minister and I built the railway station. Many railway stations in India, be it Ajmer Sharif, dakhineshwar, Anandpur Sahib and others including Kamakhya station, I was the one responsible. Today, all the programmes that are being inaugurated by them (the Centre) have been started by me," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee mentioned how she faced criticism even after working not just for West Bengal but for other states too.

"I have spent hundreds of crores for Bengal. Back then, people used to verbally abuse me, saying, "Mamta is only for Bengal, she is doing everything for Bengal.". Is Anandpur Sahib in Bengal? Delhi Metro would not have been there if I wasn't the rail minister. I can challenge them, that's how sure I am. Who was responsible for the Railway Vikas Corporation in Mumbai? I started it. Who brought the anti-collision device? I did it in Goa's Margao," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee emphasized her proactive role during crises, citing an instance during her tenure as the railway minister when she swiftly responded to the earthquake in Kutch, Gujarat.

"Do you know that when an earthquake occurred at Kutch in Gujarat, I was the railway minister. Atal Ji was the prime minister back then but he was not like this (the current PM). I respect him. Atal Ji asked, 'Mamata, what will happen if we can't transport the (relief) materials? People will die without food." I replied, saying that I needed just a single night and that I would do something about it. I laid down an entire railway line in a single night. The rail line, which took 4 years to establish, I completed in just a single night. All the materials from Delhi, such as food, were transported there. You all don't know anything about this."

Meanwhile, TMC is set to hold a roadshow against CAA in Siliguri, West Bengal, on March 13.

According to West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas, CM Mamata Banerjee will take part in the roadshow, which will commence from Mainak and conclude at Venus More in Siliguri.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)