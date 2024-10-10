Probe Agency Searches Home of Key Accused In Anti-India Plot In Tamil Nadu

Further investigations in the case are underway (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted search operations in the house of a key arrested accused involved in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) anti-India conspiracy.

Elaborate searches were conducted in the house of accused Faizul Rahman in Chennai, resulting in the seizure of several incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents.

The accused, arrested by NIA on Tuesday, was actively engaging with other arrested accused persons in the case to promote secessionism and seek military assistance from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir. The conspiracy was aimed at establishing Khilafat/Islamic rule by overthrowing the Government of India through violent Jihad.

The conspiracy involved secret meetings to spread the divisive ideology of HuT. The accused had run several campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu to promote their secessionist agenda, and had been striving to divide the people by acting against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Further investigations in the case are continuing under relevant sections of IPC and UA(P) Act.

Earlier today, the Central government declared Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), all its manifestations and front organisations as terrorist organisation under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a gazette notification pointing that HuT is an organisation "which aims to establish Islamic state and Caliphate globally including in India by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country".

The notification also mentions that the HuT is "involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS (which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and raising funds for terror activities".

"The HuT is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms, secure apps and by conducting Dawah meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism," reads the notification.

"The Central government believes that HuT is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India."

The MHA declared the HuT as terrorist organisation by exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).

