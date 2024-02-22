Hiranandani Group Raided In Mumbai In Foreign Exchange Violation Case: Report

The probe pertains to alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, sources said (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched four to five premises of prominent real estate group Hiranandani in and around Mumbai on charges of foreign exchange violations, official sources said.

The probe pertains to alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said. It is not linked to another FEMA investigation against TMC leader Mahua Moitra who was expelled as a Lok Sabha MP recently.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Ms Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Darshan Hiranandani is the son of real estate tycoon and promoter of the Hiranandani group, Niranjan Hiranandani.

Mr Dubey had also accused Ms Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains. Ms Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted.

