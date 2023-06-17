Probe Agency NIA To Investigate Attack On Indian Missions In US And Canada

The Indian Consulate in US's San Francisco was also attacked by Khalistan supporters in March.

After London, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) will now also probe the attacks on the Indian diplomatic missions in Canada and the US. The Special Cell of Delhi Police have registered two separate cases on the attacks under the stringent anti terror law, UAPA. Sources say the Home Ministry will soon transfer them to the NIA.

First Information Reports, or FIR, have been filed on the attacks in March 2023 by Khalistan supporters when the police were on the hunt for the since-arrested separatist Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh.

A grenade was also thrown during the protest at the High Commission of India in Canada, which is why Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act provisions have been invoked in the FIR.

The Indian Consulate in US's San Francisco was also attacked by Khalistan supporters in March, and the FIR in this case too includes provisions of the UAPA.

The NIA is already investigating the attack on Indian High Commission in London after registering a case regarding the insult of the tricolour flag. NIA officials have gone to London for investigation, and the probe agency has also released photographs of 45 suspected attackers.

The NIA had on Monday released five videos and sought the help of the public in identifying individuals involved in the protests in London.

The nearly two-hour-long footage from CCTVs was posted by the NIA on its website, and the link was shared on its official Twitter handle.