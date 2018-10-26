Probe Agency Moves To Name Sterling Biotech Owners As Economic Offenders

A plant owned by pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech

The Enforcement Directorate today asked a special court in Delhi to declare the owners of Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech, charged in an alleged Rs 8,100 crore bank loan fraud case, as fugitive economic offenders under a new law.

Sources said the ED filed a plea before a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA, seeking to declare Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, Dipti Sandesara and Hitesh Patel fugitives under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, brought by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government this year to check cases of large bank frauds.

"All the four are promoters of Sterling Group and have fled the country to avoid criminal probe against them in a Rs 8,100 crore bank loan fraud involving a consortium of banks," a senior official said.

The ED has sought immediate confiscation of the assets, in India and abroad, worth over Rs 7,000 crore of the Vadodara-based business family as part of the action under the new law.

The court subsequently issued notices to all of them.

A fugitive economic offender is a person against whom an arrest warrant has been issued and who has left India to avoid prosecution, or being abroad, refuses to return to India to face trial.

Now, arrest warrants have been issued by a court against the four promoters under the anti-money laundering law.

The agency filed a fresh chargesheet in this case, under the PMLA, earlier this week and had charged the Sandesaras and others with money-laundering and siphoning bank loans.

"Investigation revealed that the promoters of the group laundered the proceeds of crime through various layers and routed the funds outside India. They incorporated more than 100 entities in countries like the UAE, the US, the UK, British Virgin Islands, Mauritius, Barbados and Nigeria," the ED said.

The ED said the Sandesaras have business interests, largely in the oil sector, in Nigeria.

The probe agency said the pharmaceutical group and its promoters laundered funds taken from bank by "incorporating" shell or dummy companies, conducting circular transactions to artificially inflate turnover of flagship companies, claiming higher depreciations on non-existing machinery, artificial share trading with the use of shell companies and layering and laundering money in India and abroad through the web of shell companies.

While the three Sandesaras are reported to be based in Nigeria, Hitesh Patel is said to be in the US. The ED will also move for their extradition soon, officials said.