Probe Agency Issues Notice To Congress Leader In DK Shivakumar Case

Mr Shivakumar, who was jailed in connection with a money laundering case,was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in September.

All India | | Updated: October 23, 2019 14:53 IST
Enforcement Directorate wants to question Congress leader in the money laundering case


New Delhi: 

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress leader Vijay Mulgund in connection with the money laundering case against DK Shivakumar, asking him to join the investigation today.

The investigative agency wants to question him regarding the money laundering case against DK Shivakumar.

Mr Shivakumar, who was jailed in connection with a money laundering case, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in September.

The money laundering case was registered by the ED against DK Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department. The IT department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Mr Shivakumar. 



