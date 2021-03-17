Probe Agency Conducts Searches At Arrested Mumbai Cop's Home In Thane: Report

Another NIA team took Sachin Waze to his residence from Mumbai for probe. (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at the residence of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani''s house last month, an official said.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted the searches at Sachin Waze's place in Saket area of neighbouring Thane city in Maharashtra in the afternoon, he said.

"Later, another NIA team took Waze to his residence from Mumbai around 8 pm as part of the probe," the agency official said.

"The team, which took Waze to his house, was there for some time and left for Mumbai again," he added.

Before that, the investigators took Sachin Waze along and visited Babulnath area of south Mumbai, the Mahim creek and some other spots as part of the investigation, he said.

Sachin Waze is at the focus of the NIA probe in the recovery of the Scorpio with explosives near Ambani's house on February 25.

Arrested in the case on March 13 for his alleged role in the crime, Waze was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) till recently. He was suspended after NIA arrested him.

The NIA has already seized a black Mercedes car, which was being used by Sachin Waze, from a parking lot near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and Rs 5 lakh in cash, note-counting machine, two number plates and some clothes were recovered from it. The investigative agency has recovered some "incriminating" documents and electronic evidence, such as a laptop, iPad and mobile phones from Sachin Waze's office, officials have said.

The wife of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the Scorpio was stolen from his possession and who died mysteriously, has alleged that the SUV was being used by Sachin Waze for some time.

The SUV case was taken over by the NIA following Hiran's death.

Under fire over the handling of Ambani security scare probe, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard and appointed senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale in his place.