Priyanka Gandhi's 'Understand The Chronology' Attack On BJP, Amit Shah

Priyanka Gandhi used the "understand the chronology" phrase to attack the BJP.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today made a veiled attack on Home Minister Amit Shah and the ruling BJP over Mr Shah's "understand the chronology" remark on the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act at an event earlier this year. The youth in the country "will not budge", Ms Gandhi tweeted amid widespread protests across the country over the new citizenship law.

"Aap chronology samajh lijiye (Please understand the chronology)," Mr Shah had said at an event earlier this year before the parliament had cleared the citizenship law. "Pehle CAB ayega.. Fir NRC ayega....aur sirf Bengal ke liye nahi... saare desh ke liye ayega (First the Citizenship Amendment Bill will come, then NRC will follow. And not just for Bengal but for the entire country... infiltration is a problem across the country)," he had said. Refugees need not worry, he had assured.

In a sharply-worded tweet, Ms Gandhi used the "understand the chronology" phrase to attack the ruling BJP.

"Understand the chronology... First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form government. Then they will ruin your universities. Then they will destroy the country's constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a "fool" but youngistan will not budge," she wrote in Hindi.

The Congress leader's tweet comes as protests continue across the country over the amended Citizenship Act which makes religion test for citizenship for the first time in India. The protests have spread to universities across the nation after crackdown on the students of the Jamia Millia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University.

The government says the law will help non-Muslim migrants from three neighbouring nations - Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh - become Indian citizens if they fled religious persecution and entered India before 2015. Critics, however, say the law - that cleared parliament earlier this month - discriminates against Muslims and is against the secular tenets of the constitution.

The 47-year-old leader also hit out at the government saying that the ruling party has failed to meet its poll promise to generate two crore jobs. Opposition parties have been constantly attacking the Modi government over economic slowdown among other issues.

