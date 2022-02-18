Priyanka Gandhi's Tweet For Lalu Yadav Gets 'Thank You' From Son Tejashwi

Priyanka Gandhi, in her tweet, accused the ruling BJP of harassing opposition politicians.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's post in support of RJD leader Lalu Yadav today won a "thank you" note from his son and Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Lalu Yadav has been convicted in a fifth corruption case linked to the fodder scam. The case involves illegal withdrawals of Rs 139.35 crore from state funds when he was Chief Minister in the 1990s.

"The key aspect of BJP's politics is that those who don't bend before it are persecuted in every way. Lalu Prasad Yadav is under attack because of this politics. I hope he gets justice," the Congress leader wrote in Hindi.

Tejashwi Yadav's appreciation post followed soon after.

"Thank you, Priyanka-ji. Lalu ji has always fought those who oppress, harass people and create divides. There is no doubt that justice will win. We will not be afraid of the Sanghis," wrote the RJD leader.

शुक्रिया प्रियंका जी,



सत्ता तेरा जुल्म बहुत तो हमारी भी तैयारी है

लालू जी के साथ खड़ा एक-एक बिहारी है।



आदरणीय लालू जी सदा उनसे लड़े है जो लोगों को दबाते है,सताते है और आपस में लड़ाते है।



निसंदेह, देर-सवेर जीत न्याय की ही होगी। हम सब संघियों से डरने वाले नहीं है। https://t.co/v56t31ovKJ — Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) February 18, 2022

The exchange has drawn attention at a time ties between the RJD and the Congress are strained.

Earlier this month, Tejashwi Yadav said at a party meeting that while RJD would support the Congress on national issues, they would contest separately in Bihar.

"We are with the Congress ideologically. But it is regional parties like RJD or Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi party...who should be in the driver's seat," he said.

The long-term partnership started souring when the Tejashwi Yadav-led opposition alliance fell just short of a majority in the 2020 Bihar election. The Congress was blamed for dragging down the alliance with its abysmal strike rate; the party could win just 19 of the 70 seats assigned to it.

Even Lalu Yadav commented that the Congress was one of the reasons the opposition alliance could not form a government.