Sonia Gandhi To Be Questioned By 5 Officers Led By Woman: Latest Details

The Congress today accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to "silence" opposition leaders. "Be in Bengal or Rajasthan, the role of agencies and timings is very clear. There is a conspiracy to silence us, to stop us. The intent is to silence the Opposition," the party said in a press conference called this morning.

"Prime Minister forgets that's his idea of Congress is based on leaders they have taken from us. They have to reborn several times to understand what Congress party is, what Gandhi family is," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked Enforcement Directorate to give information on the charges against the Congress leader. "Earlier Rahul Gandhi was questioned for five days. The entire country watched how as he was questioned for over 50 hours. Today Sonia Gandhi has been summoned. She has been a leader who has won the hearts of the country.

The BJP criticised the Congress' protests as its "duragrah" (obstinate demand) for protecting the Gandhi family. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad noted that Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul's plea to quash the FIR has been dismissed by every court, including the Supreme Court.

"The Congress has become a pocket organisation of a family, and now its assets are also being pocketed by the family," he alleged, attacking the Gandhis. Both are out on bail in the case, he told reporters.

The Congress has planned protests against the questioning of their party chief by the probe agency. AICC office bearers and members of frontal organisations will accompany her in a mark of solidarity, sources said.

Earlier today, a meet chaired by the Congress to discuss "relentless political vendetta" by the Centre, was attended by almost 13 opposition parties. TA statement released by like-minded opposition parties has condemned the BJP-led Centre's "misuse" of investigating agencies.

At least five officers will be present as Mrs Gandhi would be questioned by an Additional Director level woman officer, NDTV has learnt. Sources in the Enforcement Directorate also said that the Congress chief would be allowed to rest if she gets tired during questioning.

The ED has been investigating the role of the Gandhis in the case which involves the Young Indian's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company which ran the National Herald newspaper.