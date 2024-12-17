'Who's Going To Decide What I Wear?' Priyanka Gandhi On 'Palestine' Bag Row

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to Parliament with a bag with 'Palestine' written on it

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has described as "typical patriarchy" the BJP's protest against her over a bag with "Palestine" written on it. "Who is going to decide what clothes I wear now? Who is going to decide that? That's typical patriarchy that you decide what women wear also. I don't subscribe to that. I will wear what I want," she told the media after being asked about the bag that sparked a massive row in Parliament yesterday.

Holding up the bag, she said, "I have said many times what my beliefs are regarding this. If you look at my Twitter handle all my comments are over there."

The bag carried by the Wayanad MP to Parliament yesterday had Palestine written on it. It also featured a watermelon, a symbol of solidarity with Palestine. Ms Gandhi Vadra has been vocal against Israel's offensive against Palestine after the attacks by Hamas in October last year.

“Who's going to decide the clothes I wear now, that's typical patriarchy”‼️



A woman who wears her heart and her beliefs to her sleeves. Rockstar PGV 🔥#PalestineGenocide#PriyankaGandhipic.twitter.com/Ye0ZKC0n0r — Priyamwada (@PriaINC) December 16, 2024

The Congress MP's bag drew cheers from her supporters and a wave of criticism from a section of BJP MPs. Gulam Ali Khatana, Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP, told news agency IANS, "People do such things for news. When they have been rejected by the people, they resort to such actions."

North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari accused Ms Gandhi Vadra of "appeasement". "Congress does appeasement. They don't do anything good for the Muslim community. They use different agendas to get votes. Now, the people of the country know this trick."

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel said the Congress MP was trying to consolidate Muslim votes. "This is not just a coincidence. She is trying to send a message. If only she carried an Indian bag, which is unique for every district and is being made in several cities, including Agra, Kanpur, Chennai, etc. If she could use 'Swadeshi' product, it would greatly boost that industry... By carrying a bag written Palestine on it, she is trying to appease, satisfy and polarise the Muslim votes," he told ANI.

The first-time MP trashed this criticism and said the Centre must take steps to protect minorities in Bangladesh after the ouster of Sheik Hasina instead of focusing on "useless things". "The atrocities happening in Bangladesh, against minorities and Hindus... something should be done regarding this... and they should not say such useless things," she said.

The Centre has said its policy on the Palestine issue has been consistent. "We have supported a negotiated two State solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel," the Ministry of External Affairs has said.