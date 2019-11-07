On US Denial Of H1-B Visas, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Targets 'Howdy, Modi'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at PM Modi over US rejection of H1-B visas.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Howdy, Mody" event in the US last month, saying that the country has reduced H1-B visas for Indians seeking to work there despite PM Modi's mega programme.

The Donald Trump administration's restrictive immigration policies have led to massive increase in the rejection of petitions for H1-B visas with the highest denial rate among major Indian IT companies, a study carried out by an American think-tank said.

"The question that everyone should ask the BJP government is that who is being benefitted during their tenure. The Prime Minister went to the United States and held his ''Howdy, Mody'' event but America increased the number of rejections of HB1 visas for those Indians wanting to work there," Priyanka Gandhi said in her tweet in Hindi.

The H1-B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The study by the National Foundation for American Policy showed that denial rates for H1-B petitions, popular among Indian IT professionals, have increased significantly from just six per cent in 2015 to 24 per cent in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Ms Gandhi also kept up her attack on the government over the state of the economy. "The state of the economy in the country is bad. The service sector has fallen flat. Employment is decreasing. Those ruling are busy in themselves and the people are suffering on every front," she said in another tweet.

