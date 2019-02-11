Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Is Now On Twitter, Thousands Follow In Minutes

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined active politics two weeks ago.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday unveiled her official Twitter handle, drawing thousands of followers within the first few minutes. The launch of her social media presence came on the same day as her mega roadshow in Lucknow, marking her first visit to Uttar Pradesh after being given charge of the eastern half of the state for the upcoming national elections.

Her decision to join active politics last month, after years of maintaining a low profile, sent a wave of excitement among Congress supporters.

Priyanka Gandhi's joining Twitter was announced on the micro-blogging website by the Congress at 11:49 am on Monday. Within 15 minutes, her follower count had crossed 5,000. Though she hadn't posted a tweet, by 12 noon, she had followed seven people including her brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi.