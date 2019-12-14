'Hope PM Breaks Silence Over Crimes Against Women': Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted over increasing crimes against women. (File)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over rise in the incidents of violence against women.

Ms Gandhi also attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over violence against women, saying the Yogi Adityanath government was not able to maintain law and order in the state.

"Today, the Prime Minister was in UP. Hope that he will break his silence on the women safety and the heinous crimes against them in UP," she said on Twitter.

"The BJP government of UP has become shameless. They cannot maintain law and order," she tweeted, quoting a new report about a girl being set ablaze in Fatehpur.

A teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped and set on fire today, just days after massive outrage in the country over the death of a woman who was set on fire in the state's Unnao district earlier this month by men accused of raping her.

The girl is in a critical condition and has been shifted to a hospital in Kanpur city, Fatehpur District Magistrate Sanjeev Singh said