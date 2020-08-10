Priyanka Gandhi Vadra On Congress Team To Address Sachin Pilot Complaints

The panel will look into Sachin Pilot's grivances, sources said (File)

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal will be on the promised three-member panel to look into rebel leader Sachin Pilot's complaints. The panel was one of the key terms of homecoming for him and his 18 loyalist MLAs.

Earlier today, for the first time he started his revolt, Sachin Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to work a way out of the impasse that has kept the Ashok Gehlot government on the edge of collapse for a month. The party said they had a "frank, open and conclusive discussion".

Sources said the Gandhis agreed to address "all issues" regarding Rajasthan, including Ashok Gehlot's style of functioning, which was the main grouse of the rebel camp.

It was decided that a panel will be formed to look into Mr Pilot's grievances, sources said.

In a statement later in the evening, the Congress said the party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi has decided that a three-member committee will be formed "to address the issues raised by Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLAs and arrive at an appropriate resolution".

"Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," the paty statement added.

One of the MLAS - suspended leader Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who was allegedly heard conspiring against the Ashok Gehlot government in a widely circulated audio tape, met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot this evening. The rest are expected to meet him tomorrow.

The reconciliation came days before the beginning of a special session of the Rajasthan assembly, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was expected to push for a trust vote to prove his majority.