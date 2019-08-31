'BJP Blows Trumpet Of Good Days But It Deflated Economy': Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted on the annual economic growth today. (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today attacked the central government over the annual economic growth, saying the ruling BJP "blows trumpet of good days but it has deflated the economy".

"It is clear from the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth rate that the BJP government, which blows the trumpet of good days, has punctured the economy," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

"There is no GDP growth and the rupee is no longer stronger.... employment rate is on a decline. It should be made clear now who is to blame for destroying the economy," she added.

India's economy expanded at its slowest pace in over six years, government data showed on Friday. Growth in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 5 per cent in the first quarter of current financial year (2019-20), compared with 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter, and 8.0 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

In a bid to tackle the slowing economic growth, the government has within a span of one week announced a slew of steps - from waving off higher taxes on the foreign investors to recapitalising state-run banks.

The Congress on Friday expressed doubts at the centre's gross domestic product growth figure of 5 per cent, suggesting the real number could be lower.

"Given that several doubts have been raised - even by the former Chief Economic Advisor - on the government's GDP calculations, is 5% accurate? Is the real rate of growth even lower?" the party tweeted on Friday.

In a tweet today, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala shared a picture that shows decline in the GDP over the years. "Is this the 'New India'? The plight of the economy in the BJP government!" he tweeted.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.