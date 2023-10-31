'This Is Not Nepotism...': Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over Dynasty Politics

Priyanka Gandhi on Monday launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over dynasty politics.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over dynasty politics and said that it's not about nepotism, it is the devotion towards the country which cannot be diminished.

"When we talk about our ancestors, then those who criticize us talk about dynasty politics. This is not nepotism, this is a devotion towards the country that cannot be finished," the Congress leader said while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

She also gave examples of sacrifices made by her family while referring to her grandmother, Indira Gandhi and her father Rajiv Gandhi, both were former Prime Ministers of India.

"I always think that such a violent incident happened with us but our grandmother has filled our hearts with such patriotic sentiment that even for once our faith towards our country didn't diminish. After seven years of her passing away, when I was 19, a similar incident happened with my father, still, my faith in this country didn't diminish," the Congress leader said while addressing a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

Hitting out the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said that the party didn't think of helping women in the last 18 years, and now since the elections are near they are starting schemes in favour of women of the state.

"There has been a BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for 18 years. The BJP government has not thought of helping women in 18 years. Now the scheme was started two months before the elections and money is being given to women," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the Congress also announced eight benefits for the people of the poll-bound state of Chhattisgarh.

These benefits include a subsidy of Rs 500 on refilling cylinders. Free electricity up to 200 units, and free electricity up to 200 units per month on high consumption. Loans taken under women's self-help groups and the Saksham scheme were waived off.

The Establishment of 700 new rural industrial parks in Swami Atmanand will upgrade all government schools into English and Hindi medium schools. Free treatment will be provided in case of road accidents and emergencies. Loans worth Rs 726 crore for 6,600 vehicle owners associated with the transport business till the year 2018 were also waived off and lastly, the Congress leader said that 'Tivara' will also be purchased on MSP.

Chhattisgarh is scheduled to hold polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

Earlier in the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory in Chhattisgarh, winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then-ruling BJP, which acquired 15 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)