Priyanka Gandhi Shares Throwback Picture To Wish Sonia Gandhi On Birthday

Sharing a throwback picture in black and white with her mother Sonia Gandhi on the Internet, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wished her on her birthday today through social media websites.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi turned 74 today. She is the longest serving president of the party, having been elected in 1998. She has decided not to celebrate her birthday today in support of the farmers' protest against the new farm laws and COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Best wishes on your birthday, mother," Priyanka Gandhi wrote in Hindi on Instagram along with an old photo of them standing next to each other.

She also shared various pictures of her mother on social networking website Facebook.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the Congress chief. "Birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

According to the Congress party, all the in-charges and state party chiefs have been communicated that in view of the distress caused by Covid-19 pandemic across the country and the ongoing farmer's protest against the new agriculture bills, Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal further in a letter asked all the state heads of Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations including the cake cutting, on Sonia Gandhi's birthday.