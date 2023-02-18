Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra Wish Each Other On Wedding Anniversary

Mr Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi got married on February 18, 1997.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday wished her husband Robert Vadra on their wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, she shared a sweet post complete with a photo of them together. In the image, the couple is seen posing in front of a snowy backdrop with a cup of hot beverage.

"38 years since we first met and we're still laughing with each other and at each other! (and mutually congratulating each other for what lovely children we produced)," Priyanka Gandhi wrote in the caption of the post.

Separately, Robert Vadra also remembered the "tough and good time" they have shared together. Sharing a set of happy pictures, he wrote that he'll "always stand strong, as an unshakeable pillar of support to you and for our two beautiful children".

"Wow, it's been quite a few years and soo many experiences ... life's been real interesting, being with you. From our beginning, trying to find some anonymity and having some innocent fun times, to being center stage and dealing with the world. Tough and good times shared, that taught us to be united and War ready. But all in all, we been strong and happy and learnt that we do have each other, always," Mr Vadra wrote on Facebook.

"Here's wishing you all the love, affection and happiness in the years ahead together. Always here standing strong, as an unshakeable pillar of support to you and for our two beautiful children, Loved our years, passed by and looking forward to the years ahead. Love our family we created," he added.

