ENG vs IND: Priyanka Gandhi Salutes The Spirit Of Harleen Deol's 'Amazing' Catch

Harleen Deol pulled off a brilliant catch in the match against England.

We had a stunning glimpse of the Indian women's cricket team's prowess on Friday when we saw Harleen Deol's fielding. The 23-year-old was stationed at the long-off boundary when Amy Ellen Jones knocked a ball in her direction. Ms Deol jumped up full-length to catch the ball but had the presence of mind to throw it back into the air as she leapt over the boundary ropes. She jumped back into the field and completed the catch. The video was posted by England Cricket on Twitter and quickly went viral.

Among many who commended the terrific catch by Ms Deol, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also chose to share the video on Twitter today and applauded the efforts. The video shows Ms Deol catching the ball from two angles. The slow-motion effect helps us watch her steps close and we may gasp at the skills these players have been trained into.

In her caption, the Congress leader wrote, “Amazing. Women are just the best,” and added emojis of red heart and claps.

Amazing! Women are just the best! ❤️???????????? pic.twitter.com/smlaWwUW9S — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2021

Surely, her gesture of encouraging and empowering women did not go unnoticed. The Congress leader's tweet had received over 45k views and over 3k retweets within an hour of posting it.

People praised Ms Deol's presence of mind on the social media platform.

One user wrote, “What a great catch. Caught like a cheetah.”

What a great Catch, Caught like a Cheetah. — AVIATOR AMAR NATH KUMAR (@amar1301) July 10, 2021

Someone wrote, “Super women.”

Super women ???? — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) July 10, 2021

A user chose to undercut the traditional disbelief at women's skill at games and sport, and added a sarcastic comment, “Nope. Not possible. Couldn't have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? Was it real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real Wonder Woman is here…”

Nope. Not possible. Couldn't have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real WonderWoman is here... — SANJAY CHOPRA???? (@sanjaychopra352) July 10, 2021

“Amazing catch. One of the best,” read one of the comments.

Amazing Catch One of the best !!! — RJ_tweets (@rohiit_jain) July 10, 2021

A user replied with the photo of India's first women's cricket team with Indira Gandhi.

The first Indian women cricket team with Indira Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/dcQ0curoCD — CLOUD Saj (@omersajj) July 10, 2021

India, however, lost the game to England by 18 runs. This was the opening game of the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. A bout of rain dampened the game when India was batting on 54/3 in 8.4 overs. The result was decided on the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method where England Women led by 18 runs. The next match is scheduled for Sunday.