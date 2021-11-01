'Congress Will Give Smartphones, Two-Wheelers To Girl Students': Priyanka Gandhi

"Congress party will give 40 per cent tickets to women," Priyanka Gandhi said

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that girl students will get two-wheelers and smartphones from the party.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Vadra on Monday said, "Congress party will give 40 per cent tickets to women. Smartphones and scooty will be given to girl students."

She further said in her tweet said that the party will fulfil its promises made to the state, "Congress will provide Rs 1,000 per month to the widows in Uttar Pradesh. Bus services will be free for women. Three gas cylinders will be provided free to cost to women."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are scheduled to take place next year.