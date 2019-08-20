'Social Justice In Danger': Priyanka Gandhi On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Quota Remark

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the BJP government was throttling pro-people laws.

Days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a debate on reservation in an "atmosphere of harmony", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today alleged that the BJP government at the centre was throttling "pro-people laws" as part of a campaign against social justice.

The RSS is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.

"The confidence of the RSS is high, and its intentions are dangerous. At a time when the BJP government is throttling pro-people laws, the RSS has called for a debate on reservation," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet written in Hindi.

"But the debate is just an excuse, the real target of the RSS-BJP is social justice," she further tweeted, asking the people if they would allow something like this to happen.

Mohan Bhagwat's controversial remark had come at the closing session of the Gyan Utsav, an event organised by the RSS on competitive examinations, on Sunday. "If those in favour of reservation, when they hear and consider those against reservation and when those against reservation will hear and consider those for reservation, then we can find a solution to this in one minute, without a law, without rules. Till the time that harmony is not there in all of society, no one can answer this question. We have to attempt this and the Sangh is doing so," the RSS leader had said, sparking allegations that he was signalling the ruling BJP's intent of ending quota for the backward classes.

The Congress, in a joint press conference, accused the BJP and RSS of trying to change the constitution. "Bhagwat's condemnable statement shows the BJP's anti-Dalit and anti-OBC mindset. This statement is part of a pre-conceived conspiracy to end reservation," said party leader Pawan Khera.

A day later, the RSS dismissed the row over Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on quota as "unnecessary", and claimed that he was merely highlighting the importance of resolving all issues in society through peaceful talks.

The RSS chief had created a similar flutter in 2015, just before the Bihar election, when he called for a review of the reservation policy. The BJP was said to have suffered the brunt of its mentor's views at the height of the Bihar poll campaign. Months later, Mr Bhagwat tweeted a clarification claiming that reservation "is needed" as long as social discrimination remains.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.