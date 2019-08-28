'Girls In UP Are Watching': Priyanka Gandhi On Case Against BJP Leader

Priyanka Gandhi compared the case against Swami Chinmayanand to the Unnao case.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government after a case was filed against former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand over a missing law student in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is not a single day in Uttar Pradesh when the BJP government manages to assure women that they are safe and that if something happens to them, they will get justice," Ms Gandhi wrote in Hindi, in a series of tweets.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case of kidnapping and criminal intimidation against Swami Chinmayanand after a 23-year-old law student, who had posted a video on social media alleging exploitation by powerful people in the management of her college, went missing on Saturday. The woman does not name anyone in her video, but her father has filed a missing complaint naming Chinmayanand, who is the president of the management of the college in Shahjahanpur, around 200 km from Lucknow.

Ms Gandhi compared the case to the Unnao case involving expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. "This seems to a repeat of the Unnao case in Uttar Pradesh. If any woman complains against a BJP leader, far from getting justice, there is not even the guarantee of her safety," she tweeted.

"Girls in Uttar Pradesh are watching everything," she said in another tweet.

In its complaint against Chinmayanand, the police have not addressed the allegation of sexual harassment made by the woman's father. Chinmayanand's lawyer has rubbished the allegations, calling them an attempt to extort the former MP, who was once central minister for Internal Security.

The woman's video, begging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help, has been widely circulated.

