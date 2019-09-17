'People Are Watching': Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At BJP For Slowdown

Priyanka Gandhi said that economic slowdown has hit another company and would lead to more unemployment.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the ruling BJP government once again over the state of economy, saying it will be difficult for them to escape the responsibility for the economic slowdown as "people are watching".

Citing a media report about automobile company Mahindra closing its plants for a few days to fight economic slowdown, Ms Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "The economic slowdown has hit another company, more people will be unemployed."

Last week, the Congress leader had taken a swipe on Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman for defending the economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"For taking a good catch, it is important to keep your eyes on the ball and have true spirit of the game. Otherwise you will keep blaming gravity, Maths, Ola-Uber and other things. Issued in public interest for Indian economy," she had tweeted with a video from a cricket game where a fielder is seen taking a difficult catch near the boundary line.

सही कैच पकड़ने के लिए अंत तक गेंद पर नजर और खेल की सच्ची भावना होनी जरुरी है। वरना आप सारा दोष #gravity, गणित, ओला-उबर और इधर-उधर की बातों पर मढ़ते रहेंगे।



भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए जनहित में जारी। pic.twitter.com/3zqBnoIZYp — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 13, 2019

Her sharp attack had come after Union Minister Piyush Goyal was trolled online for an inadvertent error.

"If you're looking at a five trillion dollar economy, the country will have to grow at 12%. Today it's growing at 6%. Don't get into those maths, those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity..." Mr Goyal had said, confusing Isaac Newton with Albert Einstein.

Mr Goyal's gaffe came within days of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comment attributing the auto sector crisis to millennials' preference for Uber and Ola cabs which triggered severe criticism on social media.

