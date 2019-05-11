Priyanka Gandhi Gets Private Jet, AIIMS Treatment For Girl With Tumor

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she will take care of the child's treatment, a Congress leader said.

In the midst of high-pitched campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today extended a helping hand to a girl diagnosed with tumor in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The girl's parents had on Friday contacted Ms Gandhi and expressed their inability to bear the cost of their daughter's treatment.

Ms Gandhi reportedly contacted senior party leaders Rajiv Shukla, Hardik Patel and Mohammed Azharuddin and asked them to make necessary arrangements to airlift the girl to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences or AIIMS in Delhi.

Rajiv Shukla sent the child, her parents, Mohammed Azharuddin and Hardik Patel to Delhi in his six-seater charter plane while he later left for Delhi by train.

Hardik Patel, who joined Congress recently, praised Priyanka Gandhi's "thinking".

"Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today sent a girl with tumor to AIIMS in Delhi. The girl was in critical condition at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and Priyanka Gandhi called for immediate transportation of the girl by a private plane," Mr Patel tweeted in Hindi tagging both Rajiv Shukla and Mohammed Azharuddin.

Ms Gandhi said she will personally take care of the child's treatment at AIIMS Delhi, Congress leader Jitendra Tiwari said.

