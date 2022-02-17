'Don't Think Anyone From UP...': Priyanka Gandhi Defends CS Channi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was with Charanjit Channi when he made the comment. (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday defended Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after he found himself in a major controversy over his "UP, Bihar de bhaiye" comment ahead of polls in the state.

During a Congress roadshow on Tuesday, Mr Channi had asked people not to let "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi rule Punjab, a remark seemingly aimed at leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a strong rival for the ruling party in Sunday's elections.

"All Chief Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I don't think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling," Ms Gandhi Vadra told news agency ANI in Punjab's Ludhiana.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen beside Mr Channi and clapping when he made the remarks during the roadshow in Rupnagar - a point used Prime Minister Narendra Modi to slam the Congress, saying it thrives by pitting people against each other.

"The statement, which the Punjab chief minister has made, and his leader, who was standing beside him, was clapping. The entire country has seen this," PM Modi said.

"By such statements, who are they trying to insult. There would hardly be any village here (in Punjab) where our brethren from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar would not be doing hard work," he said.

Mr Channi has clarified his statement, saying it had been twisted and misrepresented.

"I only meant people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal (Aam Aadmi Party leaders) who come from outside and cause disruptions," Mr Channi said in a new video statement.

