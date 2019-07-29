'Fear-Free UP?' Priyanka Gandhi Blasts Yogi Government Over Rape Survivor

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said why the number plate of the truck was blackened (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over a car crash involving a girl who had levelled rape allegations against a BJP legislator last year, questioning the state government's "audacity" to run a "fear-free Uttar Pradesh" campaign.

The girl and her family met with an accident on Sunday in Raebareli, that left two of her family members dead. The teen and her lawyer are in hospital.

The survivor's mother has accused BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar -- who is been in prison for a year over the alleged rape -- of having the accident staged.

"So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

"She herself lies grievously wounded in hospital from the same accident. The accused continues as a BJP legislator, and the BJP State Government has the audacity to run a fear-free UP campaign?" she added.

Does it have no moral duty towards its citizens anymore, or was that never on its agenda anyway?#Unnao — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 29, 2019

Her brother Rahul Gandhi also slammed the BJP in a tweet.

"Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don't ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you," he tweeted, taking a swipe at the central government's campaign.

The family, residents of Unnao - around 45 km from state capital Lucknow - was on its way to the district jail in Rae Bareli yesterday to meet her uncle, who is serving a life term in a separate case. In the heavy rain, their car had a head-on collision with a truck.

It later turned out that the truck had its number plate scrubbed with black paint. The security detail that the girl was meant to have, was also not accompanying her.

The driver and his helper have been arrested and their call records are being probed, a senior police officer said. "Every angle is being investigated, but prima facie, it appears to be an accident," he said.

The police are also investigating why the security persons - provided to the girl after the rape -- did not accompany her. "Our information suggests the security wasn't with them today, it seems they refused it," said another police officer.

The matter created ripples in parliament, where the upper house, Rajya Sabha, was adjourned till noon following Opposition protests.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.