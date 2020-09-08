Priyanka Chaturvedi, Women's Panel Chief Spar Over Kangana Ranaut vs Maharashtra Row

Kangana Ranaut's remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had the Sena hit back

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and the National Women's Commission chief Rekha Sharma sparred on Twitter today over a news report about a woman from Uttarakhand, who alleged that she was forced to settle a sexual harassment complaint by the state police.

At the heart of the disagreement, though, was the blazing political row that started with actor Kangana Ranaut's negative remarks about the Mumbai Police, and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's slur about her that drew backlash.

The trouble started when Priyanka Chaturvedi - the Sena's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha - tagged a screenshot of a tweet about the Uttarakhand woman to Rekha Sharma.

The accompanying tweet read: "I urge NCW Chairperson @sharmarekha ji to intervene and take suo moto action to ensure the culprit in the below mentioned sexual harassment case is not spared from being punished if found guilty. The complainant alleges she is being forced to 'settle the matter'."

Ms Sharma reacted sharply, pointing out that the police have filed a case, "unlike many cases in Maharashtra where victims are struggling to get an FIR done".

The FIR is been done in this case unlike many cases in Maharashtra where victims are struggling to get an FIR done. Requesting @priyankac19 as Rajya Sabha Member pl help them to get FIR done and let police initiate an inquiry like they are doing in Uttrakhand. https://t.co/73aJIamQQP — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 7, 2020

The broad hint about Kangana Ranaut, who had alleged that the Mumbai Police had refused to entertain her complaints about drug use by an alleged section in the Hindi film industry, drew a stinging response from Ms Chaturvedi.

As RS member it is my duty to make you aware&expect you to adhere to your responsibility to the chair¬ be driven by setting agenda.

The lady is being pressurised to 'settle the matter' despite an FIR,how does it not come under ur purview to ensure that. Stop this whataboutery https://t.co/XOYJnCyNsf — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) September 7, 2020

A second tweet from the MP had sharper questions on whether action is taken depending on political bias.

Is suo moto action arbitrary depending on which side of the political bias?Response still awaited to a letter written to you by Yuvati Sena regarding a case of an elderly woman being harassed by BJYM leader in Chennai.BTW hope you took down the fake screenshot of ANI you tweeted? https://t.co/89SGBLe3Go — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) September 7, 2020

Rekha's Sharma wrote back again, this time tagging Sena leader Sanjay Raut, whose disparaging comments about Kangana Ranaut and her fiery response have made headlines. "Don't worry. The lady can always come to me directly and I too am taking care of it. My request is you being from Maharashtra can be helpful to many women who are going from pillar to post as the police is not listening. Will forward u few. 1 against @rautsanjay61 and not Kangana's," her tweet read.

Kangana Ranaut had alleged that the Mumbai Police had refused to take Sushant Singh Rajput's fears that he might be killed seriously. The young, upcoming actor died in June. The Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. The matter is now under the investigation of the CBI and two other central agencies.

Kangana Ranaut's subsequent comment comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had the Sena hit back. Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut used a slur at a television interview, which drew a fiery condemnation from the actor.

State Home Minister Anil Desmukh had said Ms Ranaut need not return to Mumbai if she did not feel safe. He also called her calling her a "dramabaaz" in the state assembly session.

Today, Ms Ranaut accused the city officials of "forcefully" taking over her office - Manikarnika Films, a movie production house in Mumbai's Khar (West) - and said they will demolish it on Tuesday.

Posting a couple of videos, she tweeted that she has "all the papers (and) BMC permissions... nothing illegal (has been done) in my property. BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice".

The 33-year-old, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh, will be provided Y+ security, sources said, under which she will be protected by a personal security officer and 11 armed policemen, including commandos. The allocation was made following a "renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput", sources said.