'First Proud Senior Citizen To Vote': Women's Panel Chief Shares Certificate

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma cast her vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on Saturday and expressed pride in becoming the first senior citizen to vote in that particular booth.

"First voter and first proud senior citizen to vote in this booth. Ladies and gentlemen please vote and choose your leader," Sharma posted on X with a photo showing her inked finger and a certificate from the District Election Office.

Earlier, BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj cast her vote. Swaraj urged the voters to participate in the democratic process.

"It is the mega festival of democracy today. I want to appeal to the people to come out and cast their votes," Swaraj said.

Earlier she offered prayers at Jhandewalan temple before casting her vote."I have come here to take blessings from Jhandewali Mata and then I will also cast my vote," she said.

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, is running against AAP's MLA Somnath Bharti.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began early in the morning today across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.

Over 11.13 crore voters will be exercising their franchise in the sixth phase of the general elections to decide the fate of 889 candidates including two former Chief Ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal.

