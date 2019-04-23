Priyanka Chaturvedi Debuts For Shiv Sena With Aditya Thackeray Event

Priyanka Chaturvedi today shared the stage with the party's youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray

Congress's former spokesperson and new entrant to Shiv Sena Priyanka Chaturvedi today shared the stage with the party's youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray. The event was to address the issue of nepotism in politics and engaging with first-time voters where the young Sena leader also spoke issues like Mumbai's roads, flooding and transport problems.

Ms Chaturvedi, who was one of Congress's most high-profile spokespersons, had quit the party she was associated with for 10 years. The reason for this was simmering resentment over the Congress's decision for taking back workers who had been thrown out for misbehaving with her.

At the event, the sharpest question came from an audience member who asked Aditya Thackerey if the Sena could mend fences with the BJP after a bitter exchange of barbs, would he ally with his uncle Raj Thackeray's outfit, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS.

"For 30 years our ideals and our work hasn't changed. That is why we allied with the BJP. Some people change every day. We have to see if we ally with someone they won't change their stand next month," replied Mr Thackeray.

He was referring to his uncle's change in his position, where he supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 to present day, when he became a harsh critic, often giving take-downs in rallies and conducting fact-checking exercises.

When another audience member questioned whether mending fences with the BJP was political opportunism, Mr Thackeray replied in the affirmative. But with a rider.

"Yes, we came together for elections. But we managed to get what we wanted for our base. If we had fought separately the opposition would have benefitted. We could not allow that to happen."

