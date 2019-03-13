Priya Dutt, Raj Babbar In Congress's Second List For Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The party's senior leader Raj Babbar has been fielded from Moradabad.


The Congress today announced its second list of 21 candidates - five from Maharashtra and the rest from Uttar Pradesh. The party's senior leaders Raj Babbar has been fielded from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh and Priya Dutt from Mumbai North-Central.

Ms Dutt - the daughter of the late actor-politician Sunil Dutt -- made her electoral debut from the seat in 2005 and retained in 2009.

Mr Babbar had won against Dimple Yadav, the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the by-election to the Firozabad seat in 2009. But in the 2014 general elections, he lost to VK Singh from Ghaziabad.

The other key names in the party's second list include Savitri Phule, who is contesting from Baraich, and Kaiser Jahar from Sitapur. Lalitest Pati Tripathi, a young leader seen as close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is contesting from Mirzapur.

