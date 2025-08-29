India's Start-Ups Go Big, 12-Satellite Earth Observation Constellation Soon

In a defining moment for India's space ambitions, four private companies -- Pixxel, Piersight, Satsure, and Dhruva Space -- have joined forces to build a 12-satellite Earth observation constellation, nick-named 'Prithvi Drishti'. This initiative, backed by India's space regulator, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), is not just a technological leap but a bold business statement that signals the maturity of India's private space ecosystem.

Many eyebrows were raised when, despite government funding being available for this novel venture, the young start-ups totally refused to take the government grant and instead embarked on it using their own private funding.

What sets this project apart is not just its scale or sophistication, but the fact that the consortium won the bid with zero financial support from the government. This unprecedented move reflects the start-ups' confidence in their capabilities and the commercial viability of space-based services.

A New Model For Indian Space

Traditionally, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has led satellite development, with private players acting as vendors. But the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), under the leadership of Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka, has flipped the script.

"Rather than the traditional way of ISRO doing it using industry as vendors, why not just go back to the industry and say, you do it -- not on behalf of ISRO, not on behalf of the Government of India, but as your own business," said Dr. Goenka. "We will give you some support to make it happen, both technological and financial. But interestingly, they chose to take no government grant."

The four companies will not only build the satellites but also manage the ground segment. They will form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to execute the project as a commercial venture, with full autonomy to sell data in India and abroad, subject to regulatory norms.

Zero Bid, Billion-Rupee Confidence

The most striking aspect of the project is the zero-cost bid. Out of six applicants, four were shortlisted, and three submitted financial bids. The winning consortium offered to build the constellation without any government funding, investing over ₹1,200 crore of their own capital.

"This was quite a surprise," Dr. Goenka admitted to NDTV. "It shows the confidence that the private sector has now in the opportunities in space in India. This is the largest single investment made by the private sector in Indian space history."

This bold move underscores the start-ups' belief in the growing demand for Earth observation data and their ability to monetise it through commercial channels.

The Tech Behind 'Prithvi Drishti'

The constellation will consist of: 5 very high-resolution satellites and 2 hyperspectral satellites by Pixxel; 2 synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites by Piersight; 3 multispectral satellites by Satsure and the ground station and subsystem support by Dhruva Space.

These satellites will offer daily revisit capabilities and sub-meter resolution imaging capabilities currently sourced from foreign providers like Planet Labs and Maxar Technologies, and the government spends approximately Rs 800-1000 crores every year to source these images.

"Our constellation will help get coverage of the entire India within just a couple of days and a revisit of almost daily," said Awais Ahmed, CEO of Pixxel. "We are building sub-meter resolution satellites that will be better than 50 centimetres in resolution, possibly much better."

A Consortium of Complementary Strengths:

Each company brings unique capabilities to the table. Pixxel specialises in hyperspectral and high-resolution optical imaging. Piersight focuses on synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology for all-weather, day-night imaging. Satsure has deep expertise in multispectral data analytics and is building its own satellites. Dhruva Space provides satellite subsystems and ground station infrastructure.

"We knew companies doing each of those [technologies], so we said let's come together," said Awais Ahmed. "It was important for the country to have a consortium that knew what it was doing."

Smart Bidding, Smarter Business:

The zero bid was not just a gamble-it was a calculated strategy. For Awais Ahmed, it was about ensuring the right team got the job.

"We didn't want to risk it that some other consortium would bid zero and we would lose out," he explained. "We knew we were good technically, but the financial bid matters too. So, we said, let's not risk it."

The consortium is betting on India's growing appetite for geospatial intelligence. Government agencies, state departments, and private enterprises are increasingly "data hungry," as Dr Goenka puts it.

"Today, we are buying images and data from Planet Labs and Maxar Technologies, both foreign entities. Why should we not buy from our own start-ups and keep the money in India?" he asked. "Five years from now, the data need would be ten times. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind."

Satsure's Perspective: No Loans, Just Leverage

For Prateep Basu, CEO of Satsure, the decision to forgo government funding was about signalling maturity.

"We didn't see it necessary to be taking the money from the government in the form of a loan when we ourselves have existing businesses that rely on such data," he said. "We wanted to set an example that we are here to do business. We just need the right kind of support to aggregate demand. We can build our technology and raise capital on it."

That sentiment echoes across the consortium. These are not startups in the traditional sense-they are emerging enterprises with proven capabilities, existing customers, and a clear vision for growth.

The Road Ahead

The first satellite is expected to launch in two and a half years, with the full constellation operational in five. But the real test, as Dr Goenka noted, will be in execution.

"The real proof of the pudding is in the eating," he said. "These 12 satellites should be there in five years. More importantly, they should get enough business so that they don't look back and say, 'Why did I do it?'"

If successful, 'Prithvi Drishti' will not only meet India's civilian and strategic needs but also position the country as a global provider of Earth observation data.

A New Era for Indian Space

'Prithvi Drishti' is more than a constellation-it's a constellation of confidence, competence, and commercial clarity. It reflects a new era where Indian startups are not just building satellites but building sustainable businesses.

As Awais Ahmed put it, "It's a vote of confidence on the market in India, how it can grow. And it's a vote of confidence on our own business model."

India's private space sector has arrived. And it's aiming for the stars-not just with rockets, but with revenue, resilience, and resolve.