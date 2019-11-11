Prince Charles To Arrive In India On Wednesday, His 10th Official Visit

Prince Charles' engagements include a bilateral meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind

Prince Charles is arriving on Wednesday on a two-day visit to India, his 10th official visit, to celebrate enduring British-Indian ties, with a focus on shared global challenges like sustainability and climate change.

His engagements in the national capital, include a bilateral meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind.

He will present a Commonwealth "Points of Light" award for exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves upliftment of disabled children, family counselling and therapy sessions, a British High Commission statement said.

Prince Charles will participate in a discussion on how to strengthen disaster resilience and tackle the effects of climate change at the Indian Meteorological Department.

He will visit a Sikh temple to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and mark the contribution of the Sikh community in the UK.

He will also attend a military service to commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers from India, the UK and across the Commonwealth in World War I and World War II.

Prince Charles will also attend a discussion with influential business leaders to seek their advice and input on sustainable markets.

British High Commissioner to India, Dominic Asquith, said: "His many visits to India and his enduring interest in promoting our common interests is another example of the living bridge between the United Kingdom and India."

"The visit will honour the past, celebrate the present and look forward to a joint future driven by an innovative and responsible focus on shared challenges," he said.

Prince Charles last visited India as part of a joint official tour with his wife Camilia, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Brunei, India, Singapore and Malaysia in November 2017.

