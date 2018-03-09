Prime Minister Takes Charge Of Civil Aviation Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look after the Civil Aviation Ministry after TDP's Ashok Gajapathi Raju resigns

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 09, 2018 14:12 IST
New Delhi:  As the Telugu Desam Party pulled out its minister from NDA government and Ashok Gajapathi Raju put in his resignation as Civil Aviation minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now handle the portfolio.

The President has tweeted
President Ram Nath Kovind today accepted the resignations of TDP MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pasupati and Y S Chowdary. While Mr Raju was heading the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Mr Chowdary was Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences.

Under relentless opposition attack over its failure to secure special category state status for Andhra Pradesh, the state's ruling TDP pulled out of the Modi government yesterday, but kept a window open for rapprochement by deciding to remain part of the NDA.

The two TDP ministers had met the prime minister last evening and handed over their resignation letters.

 

