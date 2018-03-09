Prime Minister Takes Charge Of Civil Aviation Ministry

The President has tweeted
As advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that the work of the Ministry of Civil Aviation will be looked after by the Prime Minister— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 9, 2018
President Ram Nath Kovind today accepted the resignations of TDP MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pasupati and Y S Chowdary. While Mr Raju was heading the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Mr Chowdary was Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences.
Under relentless opposition attack over its failure to secure special category state status for Andhra Pradesh, the state's ruling TDP pulled out of the Modi government yesterday, but kept a window open for rapprochement by deciding to remain part of the NDA.
Comments