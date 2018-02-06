PM Modi's West Asia Visit: Faith And Diplomacy To Go Hand-In-Hand While during his two-day visit to the UAE, PM Modi will lay a foundation stone of a temple, located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, through video-conferencing, the prime minister will also visit a 200-year-old Shiva temple in Oman, Mridul Kumar, joint secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Palestine, UAE and Oman from February 9-12 (File Photo) New Delhi: Faith and diplomacy will go hand- in-hand during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to three West Asian countries, including the UAE and Oman.



While during his two-day visit to the UAE, PM Modi will lay a foundation stone of a temple, located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, through video-conferencing, the prime minister will also visit a 200-year-old Shiva temple in Oman, Mridul Kumar, joint secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said.



Both these countries have a sizable Indian diaspora.



PM Modi will also visit the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Muscat.



The Prime Minister is visiting Palestine, UAE and Oman from February 9-12.



Mr Kumar said when the prime minister visited the UAE in 2015, there was a demand from the Indian community for having a temple there and the issue was raised during discussions.



Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had then assured that the demand will be fulfilled, Mr Kumar said.



The temple is located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.



Mr Kumar, however, clarified that PM Modi will not be visiting the temple.



"He will be laying a foundation stone for the temple through a video link. This is not a visit to a temple but it is fulfilment of the commitment given to our prime minister to look after the interest and demand of the Indian community living in the UAE," Mr Kumar said.



