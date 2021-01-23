PM's 'Honour Is Ours' Reply To Brazil President's 'Dhanyawaad' For Vaccine

Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro thanked India for the coronavirus vaccine export.

Brazil today received two million doses of India made coronavirus vaccines.

Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro while thanking India for the vaccine export also mentioned that the country feels honoured to have a great partner (India) to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.

Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi



Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.



Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil.



Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied by saying that India will continue to strengthen the cooperation on healthcare.

The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare. https://t.co/0iHTO05PoM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

India dispatched two million doses of Covishield vaccines to Brazil on Friday. Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the arrival of vaccines. He tweeted images of consignment.

Trust the Pharmacy of the World. Made in India vaccines arrive in Brazil. #VaccineMaitripic.twitter.com/5bt602LFXZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 22, 2021

Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy in New Delhi, had made arrangements with India and Serum Institute of India for the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines, following up on a letter from President Jair Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated January 8.

Brazilian Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago has thanked the Serum Institute for the vaccines and the "professionalism demonstrated" during the transportation.

"Thank you Serum Institute of India for the amazing professionalism demonstrated while shipping this batch of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to Brazil and immense appreciation for and thanks to the Government of India for their support," said Andre Aranha Correa do Lago.

The government had cleared commercial exports of COVID-19 vaccines, with the first consignments to be shipped to Brazil and Morocco.

In the last few days, India has supplied COVID-19 vaccines, being manufactured in the country, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Large consignments of Covishield vaccine doses were flown in special Indian aircraft to Seychelles, Mauritius and Myanmar on Friday.

Contractual supplies are also being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar.