Ahead Of PM Modi's 70th Birthday Tomorrow, BJP's Seva Saptah In Pics

PM Modi turns 70 tomorrow. BJP workers in Tamil Nadu offer 70 kg laddoo at a temple

PM Modi's 70th Birthday: Country-wide Seva Saptah or week of service organised by the BJP ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17th is going on across the country. The BJP has been organising Seva Sapta for the last several years to mark PM Modi's birthday. But this year, it's special as all social welfare activities revolve around the number 70. "Since PM Modi is turning 70, we have decided to work at 70 spots in every district for cleanliness and distribution of fruits...We also have a target of providing at least 70 divyang (disabled) people with whatever equipment they require in each district. There will also be 70 virtual rallies," party chief JP Nadda said after inaugurating the Seva Saptah on Monday at Gautam Budh Nagar on the outskirts of Delhi. The BJP's Seva Saptah campaign will go on till September 20.

PM Modi's Birthday celebrations: Seva Saptah in pics

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai today felicitated 70 workers of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as a part of Seva Saptah, ahead of Prime Minister Modi's birthday tomorrow.

As part of ongoing #SevaSaptah on the occasion of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's birthday week, I along with my colleague, Hon'ble MoS Shri @nityanandraibjp distributed clothes and essentials to sanitation workers of NDMC today at my residence in New Delhi.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/qse7GOKzld — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 16, 2020

The Goa BJP distributed oximeters, sanitizers and face shields used for protection against COVID-19 to school students from Cortalim constituency as part of Seva Saptah celebrating PM Modi's birthday.

Smt Alina Saldanha , MLA - Cortalim Constituency along with Mandal karyakartas distributed Pulse Oximeter, Sanitizers & Face shields to schools from Cortalim Constituency as part of Seva Saptah celebrating Birthday if Hon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/Ns9SVdubQh — BJP Goa (@BJP4Goa) September 16, 2020

At Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, ahead of PM Modi's birthday, BJP workers offered a 70 kilo laddoo at Sri Kamatchi Amman Temple and distributed it among the people.

Tamil Nadu: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's birthday, BJP workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at Sri Kamatchi Amman Temple and distributed it among people in Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/7uSoDGjage — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

In Kerala, a cleanliness drive was launched on Monday.

BJP's statewide #SevaSaptah service week celebrating our beloved PM @narendramodi ji's 70th Birthday, has commenced. Inaugurated by State President @surendranbjp in Kozhikode starting with Cleanliness Drive in Zamorin's school compound. pic.twitter.com/cCGcQqbp7z — BJP KERALAM (@BJP4Keralam) September 14, 2020

BJP chief JP Nadda inaugurated an exhibition inspired by PM Modi's life on Tuesday, as part of the Seva Saptah. Mr Nadda said, the PM has dedicated his life to serving society, and his ideas have been an inspiration for the party.