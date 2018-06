PM Modi was earlier thanked by K Palaniswam for establishing AIIMS in Tamil Nadu. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday.Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Soundararajan said the dates for the foundation stone laying event would be decided soon.On June 20, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had thanked PM Modi for deciding to establish AIIMS in Madurai.The proposed 750-bed speciality hospital will be set up on 200 acres of land at an outlay of around Rs 1,500 crore.