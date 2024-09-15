PM Modi To Launch First Vande Metro Service In India. Here's What You Need To Know

The Vande Metro will connect Bhuj (located in Kutch district) with Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the country's first 'Vande Metro' service in his home state of Gujarat during his two-day visit starting today. The Western Railway's Ahmedabad division successfully conducted a trial run earlier this week, preparing for PM Modi's official flag-off on September 15.

All about the Vande Metro service:

The Vande Metro will connect Bhuj (located in Kutch district) with Ahmedabad.

It will cover a distance of 360 kilometers in five hours and 45 minutes.

The train runs at a maximum speed of 110 kmph and will stop at several stations - Anjar, Gandhidham, Bhachau, Samakhiali, Halvad, Dhrangadhra, Viramgam, Chandlodiya, Sabarmati and Kalupur (Ahmedabad station).

The train operates six days a week, with Bhuj service closed on Saturdays and Ahmedabad service closed on Sundays.

Vande Metro: Timings

Departure from Bhuj: 5:05 am, arrival in Ahmedabad: 10:50 am

Departure from Ahmedabad: 5:30 pm, arrival in Bhuj: 11:20 pm

Vande Metro: Features

The metro will carry up to 2,058 standing passengers, with seating for 1,150. The train is fitted with cushioned sofas for seating.

The metro is fully air-conditioned.

Although it resembles the Vande Bharat Express, it incorporates features more typical of suburban metro systems, like automatic sliding doors and engines at both ends.

The Vande Metro will be fully unreserved, allowing passengers to purchase tickets shortly before departure.

Vande Metro: Fare Structure

Minimum ticket price starts at Rs 30, inclusive of GST, with exact fares yet to be confirmed.

A one-way trip from Bhuj to Ahmedabad is estimated to cost around Rs 430, excluding GST.

The service will offer weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets at rates equivalent to Rs 7, Rs 15 and Rs 20 single journeys, respectively.

In addition to the Vande Metro, PM Modi will also inaugurate the second phase of the metro rail project between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, a new Vande Bharat train between Ahmedabad and Kutch, and open a renewable energy summit in Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister will also address a mega convention of BJP workers at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad on September 16 and interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

PM Modi's visit to Gujarat comes ahead of his 75th birthday on September 17, which he will celebrate in Odisha. This is his first visit to Gujarat after the Lok Sabha election, following which he began his third term as Prime Minister in June this year.

