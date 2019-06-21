PM Modi To Attend G-20 Summit In Japan From June 27-29

This would be the sixth time that Prime Minister Modi would be participating in the summit, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

All India | | Updated: June 21, 2019 17:06 IST
PM Modi will hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G-20 summit in Osaka in Japan from June 27 to 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today. 

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar announced that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India's Sherpa at the meet.

"This would be the sixth time that Prime Minister Modi would be participating in the summit. He would hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings which would be announced closer to the date," Mr Kumar said.

G-20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

