PM Modi To Address The Nation On 'Mann Ki Baat' Tomorrow

This will be PM Modi's 68th edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann ki Baat". (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" at 11 am tomorrow.

Earlier on August 18, PM Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann ki Baat".

Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August. #MannKiBaatpic.twitter.com/PuaZEqmT78 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020

Speaking at the 67th edition of the programme, which coincided with the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Modi had criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts.

He also said that Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India's friendly endeavours.

The Prime Minister had urged the youth to share stories of valour of soldiers during the Kargil war.