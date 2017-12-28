You Never Respond To My Good Morning Messages, PM Modi Remarks At BJP Meet

"No one ever wishes me good morning," Prime Minister Narendra Modi groused today as he addressed lawmakers of the ruling BJP at a weekly meeting before the start of parliament. Sources say his message for everyone was- get more active on the Narendra Modi app.PM Modi reportedly remarked at the BJP parliamentary meet that he sent messages to lawmakers every morning but few acknowledged his greetings. "I send good morning messages but apart from five or six MPs, no one responds," he said, urging MPs to keep up on the Narendra Modi app.PM Modi reportedly also said that often, he sent important messages with his morning greetings, but these were missed too.Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, who was at the meeting, said the Prime Minister has often advised party lawmakers to be social-media and tech savvy for better mass outreach."As head of the family, if the PM has to remind MPs, then it is most welcome," said Mr Sharma.His colleague SS Ahluwalia, the Minister of State for Water, added, "The app is very good and I am a regular user."Earlier this month, the Prime Minister used the app while campaigning for the Gujarat election. Using its video chatting facility, he addressed scores of women workers of the BJP and even interacted with some of them.The Narendra Modi app was launched in 2015.Minister Jitendra Singh briefed colleagues at the meeting on how the app can be used for a direct interface with the Prime Minister.The Narendra Modi app updates users on the PM's activities and allows them to receive messages and emails directly from him. People can use the app to listen to PM Modi's radio show Mann ki Baat, rate government schemes and also keep up with the news.BJP lawmakers are not unfamiliar with PM Modi's admonitions. In August this year, he had warned MPs against skipping parliament, saying their absence could cost them a chance to contest the 2019 national election.