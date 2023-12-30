PM Narendra Modi Takes Selfies, Gives Autographs To Children In Ayodhya

PM Modi met two children in Ayodhya, clicked selfies with them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya on Saturday was marked by a series of inaugurations, personal interactions, and unexpected moments.

During his visit, the Prime Minister took a break from his official duties to connect with the younger generation. He met two children in Ayodhya, clicked selfies with them and even gave autographs.

Uttar Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met two children in Ayodhya and took selfies with them and also gave them autographs. pic.twitter.com/N7PHVTRwr7 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

PM Modi also extended his outreach to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a transformative initiative aimed at providing clean cooking fuel to households.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Dalit woman Meera Manjhi, one of the beneficiaries of the scheme, and her family. He also had tea with them and asked for feedback on the scheme.

PM Modi's day in Ayodhya commenced with an 8 km-long road show, where enthusiastic crowds made a bee-line on both sides of the streets, showering flowers to welcome the Prime Minister, accompanied by chants of "Jai Shri Ram" in the background.

PM Modi's official proceedings included the inauguration of the newly constructed Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station. Following this, PM Modi proceeded to inspect the trains and engaged in discussions with school children.

The Prime Minister also officially flagged off both the Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains. He also inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport which will further enhance the city's connectivity and infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)