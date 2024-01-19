"Wish I Had Lived In Such A House In Childhood": PM Modi Breaks Down

PM Modi choked up during an event in Solapur today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today got emotional as he spoke about a massive housing society project that has recently been completed in Maharashtra. The Prime Minister said he wished he had the opportunity to stay in such a house when he was young. "I went and saw (the project) and I thought that I wish I too had a chance to live in such a house in my childhood," the Prime Minister said, struggling to hold back tears.

The Prime Minister dedicated 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra and 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur. He termed the project as "the country's largest society built under PM Awas Yojana".

The Solapur project's beneficiaries comprised thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, beedi workers and drivers.

"Happiness comes when people's dreams come true. Their blessings are my biggest asset," he said.

The PM was addressing a gathering in Solapur after laying the foundation stone of 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore in the state.

PM Modi, who said his government is inspired by Lord Ram's principles of governance with honesty, urged people to light "Ram Jyoti on January 22", the day a grand consecration ceremony would take place at Ayodhya Ram temple.

"Modi's guarantee means 'guarantee puri hone ki guarantee'. Lord Ram taught us to honour commitments made and we are fulfilling all goals we set for the welfare of the poor and their empowerment," he said.

The Prime Minister also distributed the first and second instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.

PM Modi had earlier urged the public not to visit Ayodhya on January 22 and instead celebrate the day like Diwali by lighting a diya in their house. He will attend the 'pran pratishtha' or consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day.