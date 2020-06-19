PM Modi Recalls Acharya Mahapragya's Contributions On His Birth Centenary

Through yoga, Jain Acharya Mahapragya taught the art of a depression-free life, PM Modi said. (File)

The mantra of "healthy person, healthy society, healthy economy" delivered by Jain Acharya Mahapragya is a big inspiration for the people in present times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

Addressing online the celebrations to mark the birth centenary of the Jain spiritual leader, the prime minister said, "It would also be an opportunity for us to contribute to the realisation of the spiritual leader's dream of a 'happy family and prosperous nation' and to spread his ideas in the society."

"Through yoga, he taught the art of a depression-free life to millions of people," PM Modi said.

It is also a happy coincidence that the International Day of Yoga will be observed on Sunday, he said.

"Acharya Mahapragya ji gave us another mantra. His mantra was -- 'Healthy person, healthy society, healthy economy'. In today's situation, his mantra is a big inspiration for all of us," he said amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, the country is moving forward with this mantra and with the pledge of self-reliance, he said.

Acharya Mahapragya was the tenth head of the Svetambar Terapanth order of Jainism.

PM Modi recalled the words of the spiritual leader that "if you leave me and mine, then everything will be yours," and said the Acharya travelled far and wide to spread the message of peace, non-violence and harmony.

Former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was a great connoisseur of literature, often said he was a great lover of Acharya Mahapragya's literature, the depth of his literature and his knowledge. Mahapragya had written over 300 books in Sanskrit, Hindi, Gujarati, English. He co-authored one with former president late APJ Abdul Kalam.

"These two great men have given the vision of how a family should become a happy family, how a happy family can build a prosperous nation," PM Modi said.

He recalled that Abdul Kalam used to say Mahapragya had only one purpose -- Walk, Acquire and Give. "That is, travel continuously, acquire knowledge, and give whatever you can to the society," PM Modi said.